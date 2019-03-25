 Skip to main content
Longboat Key Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019 1 day ago

Sending care from afar

St. Armands Key Lutheran Church members packed 1,000 care kits for Lutheran World Relief.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

St. Armands Key Lutheran Church is sending care all over the world.

For two days, more than 40 church members gathered to pack 1,000 care kits for Lutheran World Relief. The St. Armands church produces one-third of the care kits that are sent from Florida. Each kit is tracked, and this summer, the church will learn where the kits are delivered. Each kit contains a lightweight towel, soap, a toothbrush, comb and nail clipper.

