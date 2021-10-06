Selby supporters attend Orchid Show preview reception

Supporters got a look at the upcoming 2021 Orchid Show
Selby Gardens supporters got an early look at the 2021 Orchid Show with a preview reception on Oct. 6.
The organization's closest supporters and donors gathered at the gardens Wednesday evening to check out the "Aerialists from the Tree Top to the Big Top!" collection highlighting orchids that grow in canopies as well as the circus aerialists who perform acrobatic feats from above.
Guests walked through the exhibit before heading into the Michael's on the Bay event space to eat, mingle, and hear an update on the organization from Selby CEO Jennifer Rominiecki.
The 2021 Orchid Show runs Oct. 9 through Nov. 28.
