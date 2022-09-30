Selby Gardens sustains no significant damage from Hurricane Ian

Sarasota’s Marie Selby Botanical Gardens has closed both its downtown campus and Historic Spanish Point to clear debris and further assess damage, according to an email distributed to members by President and CEO Jennifer Rominiecki.

At the Downtown Sarasota Campus, iconic trees such as the Moreton Bay fig, banyans, bo tree and the wedding oak held up to the hurricane force winds. The research collections escaped unscathed, though the greenhouse complex lost 40 panes of glass. One greenhouse not accessible to the public was damaged and will require removal, as will a number of downed trees and branches.

Greenhouse complex damage at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens Downtown Sarasota campus includes 40 lost panes of glass. (Courtesy Marie Selby Botanical Gardens)

Other than a minor leak at the Selby House, there was no damage sustained by the historic buildings and under way master plan construction was not harmed.

Numerous major trees were lost at the Historic Spanish Point campus along with hundreds of fallen branches and other debris. Repairs will be required on the pergola, and to a lesser extent the White Cottage and Guptill House.

Selby Gardens is seeking volunteers and donations toward the recovery efforts. Additional information regarding reopening will posted on the Selby Gardens website and Facebook page.