Selby Gardens sustains no significant damage from Hurricane Ian

Marie Selby Botanical Gardens will close both its Downtown Sarasota and Spanish Point campuses to make repairs and clear debris.
Sarasota’s Marie Selby Botanical Gardens has closed both its downtown campus and Historic Spanish Point to clear debris and further assess damage, according to an email distributed to members by President and CEO Jennifer Rominiecki.
At the Downtown Sarasota Campus, iconic trees such as the Moreton Bay fig, banyans, bo tree and the wedding oak held up to the hurricane force winds. The research collections escaped unscathed, though the greenhouse complex lost 40 panes of glass. One greenhouse not accessible to the public was damaged and will require removal, as will a number of downed trees and branches.
Other than a minor leak at the Selby House, there was no damage sustained by the historic buildings and under way master plan construction was not harmed.
Numerous major trees were lost at the Historic Spanish Point campus along with hundreds of fallen branches and other debris. Repairs will be required on the pergola, and to a lesser extent the White Cottage and Guptill House.
Selby Gardens is seeking volunteers and donations toward the recovery efforts. Additional information regarding reopening will posted on the Selby Gardens website and Facebook page.
Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.