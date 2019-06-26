Scene & Heard 06.27.19

Growing across state lines

Marie Selby Botanical Gardens announced in a June 20 release that the gardens have been designated as a Smithsonian Affiliate. There are currently 213 affiliates in 45 states, Puerto Rico and Panama, and institutions range from museums to gardens to other cultural organizations — all of which get to share the collections and other resources of the Smithsonian Institution. Selby is the only garden in Florida to be given this designation.

“We are honored to be part of this prestigious network,” President and CEO Jennifer Rominiecki said in the release. “The rigorous and competitive process to become a Smithsonian Affiliate further highlights the caliber of work being done at Selby Gardens.”

Top of the class

Ringling College of Art and Design announced in a June 17 release that the school is a recent recipient of the Council for Advancement and Support of Education 2019 Educational Fundraising Award for Overall Performance for a Private Professional or Specialized Institution. The award, which was chosen based upon a blind analysis of fundraising data from the past three years, recognizes colleges and universities that demonstrate program growth, abundant support and other signs of a responsible and well-managed program. Ringling is the only art and design college to win in 2019.

Creative connoisseurs

Hermitage Artist Retreat announced in a June 21 release that five Florida public school arts teachers have been chosen to spend three weeks in July at the Hermitage working on personal artistic endeavors. These five educators are the winners of the 2019 State Teacher/Artist Residency program, and one winner is from Bradenton: Cheryl Meehan, a visual arts teacher at Freedom Elementary.

Extended stay

Florida Studio Theatre announced June 21 that Atlanta-based improv troupe Dad’s Garage, which is participating in the 11th Annual Sarasota Improv Festival on July 12 and 13, will remain at the theater for another week to lead workshops and deliver encore performances at 7:30 p.m. July 19 and 20 in Bowne’s Lab Theatre. Call 366-9000 for tickets, which are $15-$18.