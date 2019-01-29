Selby Gardens receives record donation for master plan

With its largest single donation, Marie Selby Botanical Gardens is nearly three-quarters of the way to its fundraising goal for the first phase of its 10-year master plan to remake the popular bayfront attraction.

At its 8th annual Chairman's Circle Dinner Jan. 28, Selby announced the $5 million donation from Drs. Joel and Gail Morrison Morganroth. The donation pushes the phase one fundraising total to $31.5 million.

The first phase of the project, for which Selby is seeking $42.5 million, includes a parking garage with a rooftop garden, a welcome center and a plant research center. The garden, which Selby has dubbed a Sky Garden, would be named for the Morganroths.

Ultimately, the plan includes three phases intended to be built over the course of a decade at a cost of about $92 million. Of the overall fundraising goal, $72 million would go toward construction, with the rest dedicated to operational needs and Selby’s endowment.

Joel Morganroth has been chief scientific officer of Eresearchtechnology Inc. since April 2006 and serves as its executive vice president. He and his wife, Gail Morganroth, donated $15 million to the Ringling College of Art and Design last year.

Jennifer Rominiecki, the CEO of Selby Gardens, said via a release, “We are incredibly honored to receive this generous gift from Joel and Gail. Their belief in our project and passion for the innovation of the master plan reaffirms our belief that this is a vital chance to transform and realize the full potential of our beloved gardens, while also preserving our important history for generations to come.”

The gardens announced it will break ground for construction on the project later this year.