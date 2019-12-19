Selby Gardens celebrates family

Lights weren’t the only thing glowing at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens on Dec. 13. The faces of Sarasota families lit up as they wandered around the garden’s Lights in Bloom display for Family Togetherness Night.

The event was in partnership with the Community Foundation of Sarasota County to invite families from Emma E. Booker Elementary, Alta Vista Elementary, Gocio Elementary, Tuttle Elementary and the Sarasota Housing Authority. Around 800 families attended the event.