LWR Life East County Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018 38 min ago Seen around the Lakewood Ranch scene Share Wine and hot summer nights by: Observer Staff Staff Wine Walk July 25, at Main Street at Lakewood Ranch Lakewood Ranch’s Sam Robinson, Christine Sket, Sue Sgro and Katy Carrigan say they loved the social aspect of Wine Walk Wednesday. Summerfield’s Sara Sponsler and Sarasota’s Casie White make a toast as they walk to the Naples Soap Co. from J&J Gallery. Indigo’s Clay and Ann Shimeall said Wine Walk Wednesday made for a perfect date night. Lakewood Ranch’s Holly Sharma and Jill Gartman say they stopped at some Main Street shops for the first time during Wine Walk Wednesday. Lakewood Ranch’s Lisa Holler, Annie Talbert, Michelle Hardin and Traci Kundrat enjoy one of the stops on Wine Walk Wednesday. Havana Nights June 9, at Lakewood Ranch Country Club Benefiting the Children’s Guardian Fund East County’s Robert Finkelstein, Leah Morrison, Kelly Swisher and Nancy Houseman enjoy supporting the Children’s Guardian Fund. Lakewood Ranch’s Erica Mulder, who helped plan the event, enjoys a moment with Randy Bringman and Mark Mulder. Lakewood Ranch’s Heather and Clint Kasten, and Lakewood Ranch’s Caitlin Kozma wanted to support the fundraiser.