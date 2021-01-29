Seeing double in Lakewood Ranch

Brian Walther and Alex Stark. Courtesy photo.

Seeing double

Brian Walther, a B.D. Gullett Elementary physical education teacher, was seeing double at the school Jan. 28.

On Dress as Your Favorite Teacher Day, first grader Alex Stark wore a shirt with Walther's favorite NFL team, grabbed a hat and sunglasses and became his favorite teacher for the day.

"He loves Coach Walther because all of the games they play in P.E. are super fun, and Alex loves sports," said Jackie Stark, Alex's mom.

A Super season

Tara's Neal Alfano, 41, was born and raised in Tampa, where he

Neal Alfano. Photo by Brendan Lavell.

became a Buccaneers fan. He had season tickets from 2004 to 2013 which he received from his grandfather, Cassius Eiseman, who had them since the team's inception in 1976.

Alfano said he went to Tampa on Feb. 3 to soak in the pregame atmosphere, adding it was exciting to finally feel the Super Bowl experience as a fully grown adult.

"I sat through a lot of 3-win seasons, baking in the hot sun to make things worse," Alfano said. "This is great for the town."