Seeing double

You might have heard of pet owners looking like their furry friends, but some dog lovers take it to the next level for Halloween.

Kathy Trost and her dog Lexi, 2, showed up at Bark-O-Ween at Arlington Park in style on Oct. 29. The pair were decked out in head to toe –– and head to paw –– in orange, green and black witch costumes.

The witchy duo was such a hit that bystanders asked take a photo of Trost and Lexi for their own keeping before the pet costume parade began.