Section of SR 70 closed

The Florida Department of Transportation has temporarily closed State Road 70 between MJ and Sugarbowl roads, in Myakka, following an early morning vehicle crash that caused damage to the roadway.

State Road 70 between MJ Road and Sugarbowl Road is closed to traffic through April 21.

According to a press release, crews have been on site assessing damage to the roadway. Emergency repairs are expected to begin today, weather permitting, and will continue through the weekend. FDOT and its contractors are making every effort to have the roadway opened as soon as possible.

Motorists should follow the established detour while roadway repairs are underway. Traffic eastbound on State Road 70 will turn onto MJ Road and follow the detour to Clay Gully Road. Traffic will then turn onto Sugarbowl Road and follow the detour to continue eastbound on State Road 70. Traffic westbound on State Road 70 will turn onto Suagrbowl Road and follow the detour to Clay Gully Road. Traffic will then turn onto MJ Road and follow the detour to continue westbound on State Road 70.