Second COVID-19 patient dies at Sarasota Memorial Hospital

A second COVID patient has died at Sarasota Memorial Hospital, the hospital announced Sunday.

The hospital also said seven patients and four staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 since Saturday. Twenty-four confirmed positive coronavirus patients, including one healthcare worker, are hospitalized at SMH, an increase of eight hospitalized patients since Saturday evening.

The hospital said the employees who tested positive did not have any known exposure with COVID-19 patients at Sarasota Memorial, though the cases remain under investigation. The hospital said the same for another worker who tested positive Saturday. The hospital said it is in the process of notifying patients and staff who recently came into contact with the workers who tested positive. A total of six hospital employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

Out of the 498 patients Sarasota Memorial Hospital has tested, 37 have returned positive for COVID-19. That number does not include four of the hospital employees who tested positive and received results from an outside lab.

According to Florida Department of Health data, there are 61 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Sarasota County as of Sunday evening.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.