Seagull Lane home sells for $1,775,000

A home on Bird Key tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. David and Monica Verinder, of Longboat Key, sold their home at 113 Seagull Lane to James and Shelley Tyson, of Sarasota, for $1,775,000. Built in 1961, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,217 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $790,000 in 2014.

Derringer’s

S. Ferruh Muktar and Susan Robinson, of Sarasota, sold their home at 422 Garfield Drive to Kleinland Properties LLC for $1,051,000. Built in 1937, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,904 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $310,000 in 1999.

Longbeach on Longboat Key

Chris and Cheryl Tatreau, of Gwynedd Valley, Pa., sold their home at 650 Magnolia Road and a vacant lot at 6861 Pine St. to 2538970 Ontario Inc. for $1 million. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 2,362 square feet of living area.

John Ringling Estates

Kim Loi Begin, of Sarasota, sold her home at 128 Fillmore Drive to 112 Filmore LLC for $875,000. Built in 1946, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,090 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $64,500 in 1978.

Grand Bay

Jacques Rejeange, trustee, of South Reymondin, Switzerland, sold the Unit 183 condominium at 3060 Grand Bay Blvd. to Andrea Nicholson and Douglas Shooter, of Winchester, Mass., for $850,000. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,369 square feet of living area.

Heidi Klein, trustee, sold the Unit 154 condominium at 3060 Grand Bay Blvd. to Alan Parnigoni and Deborah Parnigoni, trustees, of Virginia Beach, Va., for $775,000. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,369 square feet of living area.

Sea Gate Club

Ronald and Marilyn Horner, of Presto, Pa., sold their Unit 9-A condominium at 2425 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Robert and Sonia Minca, of Whitestone, N.Y., for $795,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,513 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $615,000 in 2008.

Bird Key

Frances Kearns, trustee, of Ada, Idaho, sold the home at 335 Bobwhite Way to Dockside Homes LLC for $710,000. Built in 1974, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,970 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $176,000 in 1981.

The Players Club IV

Homann Holdings LLC sold the Unit 105 condominium at 1425 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Daniel and Nancy Thomas, of Orion, Mich., for $695,000. Built in 1983, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,771 square feet of living area.

Privateer North

Albert Miller, IV, trustee, of Lafayette, Colo., sold the Unit 601 condominium at 1050 Longboat Club Road to Kenneth Lehat and Irina Belfer Lehat, of Great Neck, N.Y., for $680,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,409 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $284,500 in 1999.

Lido Beach Club

Sanat Hazra and Orla O’Reilly Hazra, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 508 condominium at 1212 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Christopher and Kimberly Keelin, of Sparta, N.J., for $620,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,421 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $540,000 in 2008.

Key Towers South

James Meckler, of Las Vegas, sold his Unit PH-G condominium at 1750 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Andrew Linard and Susan Linard, trustees, of Simi Valley, Calif., for $560,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,403 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $73,000 in 1977.

Windward Bay

Linda and John Sloan, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 305 condominium at 4600 Gulf of Mexico Drive to William and Vicki Druehl, of Stamford, Conn., for $490,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,096 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $123,000 in 2011.

Seaplace III

Lawrence and Kathi Goldman, of New York City, sold their Unit G5-102-A condominium at 1965 Gulf of Mexico Drive to James and Marcia Garrison, of Longboat Key, for $460,000. Built in 1977, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,257 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $397,000 in 2014.

Beach Harbor Club

Jerry and Teresa Knab, of Longboat Key, sold their Unit F-303 condominium at 3810 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Paul Magaletta and Carole Salton, of Longboat Key, for $274,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,007 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $255,000 in 2008.

Longboat Harbour

Stanley and Jennifer Metter, of N. Richland, Texas, sold their Unit 303 condominium at 4380 Exeter Drive to Brett and Rose Tillman, of Arcanum, Ohio, for $250,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 992 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $225,000 in 2010.