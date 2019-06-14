Seagrass survey returns with free family-friendly festival

Tomorrow, Sarasota County’s annual Seagrass Survey will return for an afternoon of education and family-friendly festivities.

The free event is designed to educate community members about seagrass habitats and is a collaborative effort between the county and Sarasota Bay Estuary Program.

No experience is necessary for participation, though attendees are required to register for the event as volunteers will be taking participants into Sarasota Bay to count and identify seagrass beds.

The seagrass survey will be followed by a festival, including live music and food trucks. Nature-themed games and crafts will also be available for younger participants.

The county has also provided the following agenda for the day: