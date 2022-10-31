 Skip to main content
Scuba divers carve pumpkins in Mote shark tank

Two volunteer scuba divers carved pumpkins instead of cleaning the tank on Halloween.
by: Lesley Dwyer Staff Writer

The cleaning can wait when it’s Halloween. Brooke Welch and Rene Raaymakers are volunteer scuba divers at Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium. When the pair showed up to clean a tank on Monday, they were given carving tools instead of their usual tools. 

Two hollowed-out pumpkins were dropped into the water for the women to carve. In honor of the tank’s inhabitants, Raaymakers chose a hammerhead shark design and Welch carved out three species of stingrays. 

Both are longtime Mote volunteers. Raaymakers started in 2015, and Welch started in 2013 as a high school intern. Surprisingly enough, this wasn’t Welch’s first time carving a pumpkin underwater. She carved one off Turtle Beach with her local dive shop.

