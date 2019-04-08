Scott William Soule

1989-2019

Scott William Soule, of Bradenton passed away March 26, 2019 at the age of 29; he was born on August 12, 1989 in Wareham Massachusetts.

Scott was an inspiration to everyone he met. He loved being with family and friends, bringing a smile and laughter where ever he was. Scott was an athlete for Special Olympics for over twenty years, winning over 50 different achievement awards and participating in 15 state level games. His passion for New England sports, especially the Patriots, Bruins & Red Sox, to say the least was intense. Scott played Hockey for Plymouth North High School where he was known as a fierce competitor and was awarded Player of the Year with the Most Heart. He worked for Publix for the last 4 years and loved his Publix family. Scott was active in the New Hope Chapel church youth group and enjoyed being part of many ministries.

He is survived by loving Parents Brad & Anne Soule, brother Brian Soule, and his wife Elizabeth and nieces, Madelyn and Lydia, Grandfather, William (Pops) Soule, Grandmother, Avis Tripp and her fiancé, Tom Moschitta. Uncle’s Brian Soule, Charlie Coelho and his wife Mary, cousins Sasha & Junie, Aunt Pamela Smoyer and her husband Tim, Aunt Selina Moeller and her husband Rick, cousins Derek, Mikaela, & Shawn. Many other cousins and relatives

He is preceded in death by his Maternal Grandparents, John & Anita DeJesus, beloved dog Cosmo.

Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home is entrusted with final care.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to: Manatee County Special Olympics-Memory of Scott Soule 3657 Cortez Rd. W. Bradenton, FL 34210.

