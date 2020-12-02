School District of Manatee County superintendent receives statewide award

Cynthia Saunders, the superintendent for the School District of Manatee County, was named Consortium of Florida Education Foundations' 2020 Star Superintendent of the Year.

Saunders was recognized for her support of and dedication to the Manatee Education Foundation, a nonprofit that provides indirect support to the School District of Manatee County through a various programs that benefit students and teachers.

Local education foundations throughout the state nominated their superintendent and school board members. Other education foundation directors in the state then reviewed nominees and rated them for their leadership and involvement with their local education foundation.

"To receive an award like this is very meaningful and humbling," Saunders said. "It's hard to believe that there is an education foundation that means more to its community than the Manatee Education Foundation. Mary Glass has been a phenomenal president, and their board of directors has always been filled with community leaders who love and support our students and schools."