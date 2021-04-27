School District of Manatee County offers vaccine to students

The School District of Manatee County is offering an opportunity for students who are 16 and older to get a COVID-19 vaccination.

In partnership with MCR Health, students can schedule appointments from 4-7 p.m. April 29. Students can get vaccinated at Bayshore, Braden River, Lakewood Ranch, Manatee, Parrish Community, Palmetto and Southeast high schools.

Parents or students who are 18 years old must fill out a consent form and bring it to the appointment. Face masks will be required to enter the school, and students must bring a student ID.

Students will receive the Pfizer vaccine, and the second dose will be given May 20. There is no charge for the vaccine.

For the consent form and to book an appointment, visit ManateeSchools.net/StudentVaccine.