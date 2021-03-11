School District of Manatee County offers free meals during spring break

The School District of Manatee County's Food and Nutrition Services Department is providing free meals to children 18 years old or younger throughout spring break.

Spring break is from March 15 to March 19.

Children will receive lunch and a snack.

Meals can be picked up between 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. each day from the mobile feeding bus that will be parked at Freedom Elementary School and Carlos E. Haile Middle School.

The bus will have indoor and outdoor seating to allow children to eat while in air conditioning or under the shade of an awning.