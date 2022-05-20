 Skip to main content
Schools
East County Thursday, May 19, 2022 17 hours ago

School District of Manatee County makes graduation changes due to weather

The Lakewood Ranch High graduation moved to Saturday, and Braden River High's graduation is set earlier than previously scheduled.
by: Liz Ramos Staff Writer

The School District of Manatee County made changes to graduation due to weather. 

Lakewood Ranch High School's graduation, which was previously scheduled for 7 p.m. May 20, is now at 11:30 a.m. May 21. 

Braden River High School's graduation, which was previously scheduled for 5 p.m. May 21, is now at 2:30 p.m. May 21. 

Both graduations will continue to be held at LECOM Park in Bradenton. 

For more information, visit ManateeSchools.net/Graduation

