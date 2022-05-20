School District of Manatee County makes graduation changes due to weather

The School District of Manatee County made changes to graduation due to weather.

Lakewood Ranch High School's graduation, which was previously scheduled for 7 p.m. May 20, is now at 11:30 a.m. May 21.

Braden River High School's graduation, which was previously scheduled for 5 p.m. May 21, is now at 2:30 p.m. May 21.

Both graduations will continue to be held at LECOM Park in Bradenton.

For more information, visit ManateeSchools.net/Graduation.