School District of Manatee County employees get COVID-19 vaccine

The School District of Manatee County partnered with MCR Health to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to hundreds of employees ages 65 and older.
Dozens of School District of Manatee County employees who are 65 and older received a COVID-19 vaccine Feb. 1.
The district worked in partnership with Manatee County Rural Health to provide the vaccine.
Eligible employees will continue to be vaccinated at Manatee Elementary School and Southeast High School this week. The district has about 300 employees who are at least 65 years old.