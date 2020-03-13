School District of Manatee County closed to students until end of March

The School District of Manatee County's schools will be closed to students until March 30.

Richard Corcoran, the Florida commissioner of education, has directed school districts across the state to close for two weeks as a result of concerns regarding the coronavirus.

As of March 13, the district is unaware of any coronavirus cases in the schools.

The school district will extend spring break, which is from March 16 to March 20, an additional week to meet the state's requirements.

All district employees will return to work March 23. Instructional personnel will work on professional development and training, and support personnel will conduct business as usual and prepare for students' return, according to a release from the district.

“The Coronavirus pandemic is having an unprecedented impact on our society and across the world, so it is not surprising that it is now directly impacting our schools,” said Superintendent Cynthia Saunders in a release from the district. “We are charged with the safety and security of our students and employees so we will abide by all protocols and procedures endorsed by the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention], the Florida Department of Health, our governor and the commissioner of education. I know our students, employees and community will rise up to meet the challenges before us.”