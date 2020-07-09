School District of Manatee County adjusts reopening recommendation

The School District of Manatee County has made adjustments to its reopening recommendation as a result of an order by Florida's Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran's mandate requiring brick-and-mortar schools to open at least five days per week in August.

Cynthia Saunders, the superintendent of the district, shared the new recommendation with the School Board during a workshop July 9.

The new recommendation includes providing students the option to attend school five days per week no matter their grade.

Students in seventh through 12th grade will still be able to participate in a hybrid schedule in which they spend part of the week at school and part of the week at home with e-learning.

Saunders' recommendation for students in pre-K through sixth grade to return to school fully remains.

Any student can choose to continue full-time e-learning.

Schools will confirm with each family whether a student will attend school full time, participate in the hybrid schedule or continue with e-learning.

The School Board will vote on the district's proposed reopening plan July 14 before the district submits the plan to the Florida Department of Education by the July 31 deadline.