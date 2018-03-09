Officials investigate crash involving school bus

A four-vehicle crash this morning involving a school bus sent three schoolchildren to the hospital with minor injuries, the Sarasota Police Department announced.

According to the Police Department, the crash occurred around 8 a.m. near the intersection of U.S. 301 and 17th Street. The police are investigating one of the drivers of the cars involved for a possible DUI.

The bus was transporting Brentwood Elementary School students, the school district said. One of the injured students has already been released from Sarasota Memorial Hospital, and the other two are still going through evaluation and treatment.

The other students on the school bus were transferred to another bus after the crash, the police said. Those students have gone through a counseling session at school, and additional one-on-one counseling is available for any of the students involved, according to Sarasota County Schools spokeswoman Tracey Beeker.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.