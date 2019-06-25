School Board revises community speaker policies following “unsuitable” presentation

Late last year, students at one Sarasota high school were shown an “unsuitable” video by a guest speaker, according to Sarasota County Schools. Now, school board members have adjusted district policy to avoid similar events in the future.

In November 2018, The Safe Place and Rape Crisis Center of Sarasota entered Pine View School to make a presentation regarding the importance of sexual consent to the school’s senior class. The speaker that day deviated from approved material, showing a video produced by Planned Parenthood that showed same-sex couple interaction.

The originally approved video, posted on YouTube by Blue Chairs Studios, used cartoon stick figures and drawings to analogize consent to that of offering somebody a cup of tea.

As a result, the Sarasota County School Board adopted a revised community speaker policy in June, opting to tighten the review process and make sure a “speaker’s material aligns to Sarasota County School’s curriculum.”

Following the November controversy, Jessica Hays, SPARCC’S president and CEO, issued a formal apology. But some board members, such as Bridget Ziegler, took the opportunity to rail against a perceived violation of parental rights on social media.

“What do parental rights matter in K-12 ed?” Ziegler tweeted Nov. 11. “This video was shown to students during an AP Literature class. No parents were notified in advance. It was only after a student complained that parents & our board became aware.”

Months following, not all board members were in total disagreement of the video and its overall content.

“I saw the presentation that ‘created a stir,’ and I saw the approved presentation,” Board member Shirley Brown said, referring to the original video as “laughable” at the June workshop. “I commend the one who brought the [video] with the real people, and I believe that you should ask consent when you are going to be involved in sexual situations with whoever your partner is … I think consent should also be asked for if it’s a gay or lesbian couple.”

Regardless, district officials and staff members went to work reviewing and revising the policy, tightening regulations and forming the Health and Safety Curriculum Committee to assist in the vetting process.

Now, all teachers planning to have a guest speaker must fill out a Guest Speaker Approval Form and remain in the classroom for the entirety of the presentation. Previously, a speaker did not have to fill out an approval form and was only reviewed by the Safe and Drug Free Schools Advisory Committee if their content addressed substance abuse or violence prevention issues.

“We decided it was important for the teacher or the staff member who was responsible for having a guest speaker come in to make sure that they met with the guest speaker,” Assistant Superintendent Laura Kingsley said, assuring the process remained fair. “Everyone has to fill this out.”

The new forms also involve a wider range of “controversial” topics, as well as a review process described by Kingsley as necessarily “bureaucratic.”

Specifically, should a speaker elect to present on one of the following topics, their application will be fast-tracked to the district's Health and Safety Curriculum Committee for monthly review:

Substance abuse

Violence prevention

Mental Health

Health Education

Politics

Religion

If a speaker’s presentation is not flagged, the speaker will be automatically run through a verification and background process.

“I do recognize from a teacher’s perspective that this is a lot of bureaucracy,” Ziegler said. “But I think it’s a necessary bureaucracy when you consider the potential exposure, so I am very appreciative.”