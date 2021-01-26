The School Board of Manatee County unanimously approved salary increases for school administrators, supervisors, administrators, managers, professionals and hourly non-bargaining employees during its regular meeting Jan. 26.

Hourly, non-bargaining employees include secretaries, registrars and bookkeepers. Others affected were curriculum specialists, instructional specialists, directors and executive directors.

Most raises were approximately 2%.

A longevity supplement will be provided to eligible performance staff.

“I want to thank the school board members for their support and approval of these pay increases for district employees,” said Cynthia Saunders, the superintendent of the School District of Manatee County, in a news release. “Our employees have displayed their devotion to our students and their determination to keep education moving forward in Manatee County during the historical challenges we have faced in the last year. The fact that we are able to give pay increase during these difficult times is a reflection of the school board’s leadership.”

The increases are expected to begin with the Feb. 26 paycheck and will be retroactive to July 1, 2020.