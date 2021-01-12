School Board of Manatee County approves salary increases

The School Board of Manatee County unanimously approved salary increases for teachers and raises for paraprofessionals for the 2020-2021 school year during the board's meeting Jan. 12.

The agreement between the School District of Manatee County and the Manatee Education Association was reached in December and was ratified by members of the Manatee Education Association.

Using funding from the state and funds from the millage supplement, the approved increases will raise a starting teacher's salary in the School District of Manatee County to $51,630.

The increases will be retroactive to July 1, 2020, and are expected to begin with the paycheck on Feb. 26, 2021.