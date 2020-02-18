The Sarasota County School Board took its first steps toward hiring a new superintendent Tuesday as it finalized a contract with search firm Florida School Board Association and set a rough outline for what the search process will look like.

In early February, the school board selected FSBA to run its superintendent search and on Tuesday evening entered a contract that locks in that service for a fee that shall not exceed $48,500.

During a Tuesday morning workshop, FSBA representative Bill Vogel began preliminary work with the school board to determine what qualities will be important in the new superintendent and which search services the board would like to see in its search.

Characteristics that school board members said they’d like to see in candidates include a deep knowledge of current educational research, experience with business finance and operations and the modeling of ethical behavior.

Board member Bridget Ziegler said she’d like to find a way where candidates can show evidence of these characteristics either with documentation or anecdotally. In the previous superintendent search, she said the 49 candidates “blended together.”

Although board members were united on what qualities they’d like to see in candidates, they were divided on the timeline.

Board members Shirley Brown, Caroline Zucker and Jane Goodwin said they’d like to see the search wrapped up by July so that the new superintendent would be onboard by the start of the new school year and interim superintendent Mitsi Corcoran could revert to her role of Chief Financial Officer in time for budget season.

“Budget season really begins in July and there’s only so long we can keep Mitsi from her job,” Zucker said.

However, members Eric Robinson and Ziegler said they were unsure if three months was enough time.

In the three-month span the board has to advertise the position, a process which Vogel says will take at least four weeks, hold community forums and internal focus groups to gauge community support, put out online surveys and form a citizen’s advisory committee to help narrow the search.

Robinson said he’d like to make sure there is enough time to hold community forums before the board decides on superintendent qualifications. In the previous search, the description went up before community members had time to give their input.

“I don’t want a dog and pony show,” Robinson said. “I want the community to know that their input matters.”

However, Brown said holding up the process for a month or more isn’t warranted for a public forum, where board members will likely “hear the same thing the board is already going to say.”

“I think we put too much emphasis on holding back for the community when we as a board understand what we need out of a superintendent that maybe somebody who’s the head of the PTO but doesn’t understand the dynamics of a school board,” she said.

Vogel will now take the board’s directives and create a firmer timeline for the search to be presented March 3.