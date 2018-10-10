Scene & Heard: Thursday, Oct. 11

What’s in a Name?

The Ringling’s Center for Asian Art announced Oct. 2 it will be renamed in honor of the Ting Tsung and Wei Fong Chao Foundation for its recent leadership gift. Combined with past support, the Texas-based foundation has helped the museum make great strides in its The Ringling Inspires: Honoring the Legacy and Building for the Future $100 million comprehensive campaign and FSU’s $1 billion Raise the Torch campaign.

To thank them, the Ringling is renaming the current building, which opened in May 2016. The foundation’s support will establish the Ting Tsung and Wei Fong Chao Center for Asian Art, including an endowment for the acquisition, exhibition and programs of Asian art.

“The Ting Tsung and Wei Fong Chao Foundation elevates our ability to make an even greater impact and foster cultural connections with visitors and scholars in Florida and around the world,” said Steven High, executive director of The Ringling.

Bright Future

The FSU/Asolo Conservatory for Actor Training announced Oct. 2 that it recently received a $25,000 grant from the Community Foundation of Sarasota County’s Muriel O’Neil Fund for the Performing Arts. The gift will be put toward installing a new LED light system in the Jane B. Cook Theatre and will be installed in time to be used in the conservatory’s upcoming production of “Arcadia,” which opens Oct. 31.

All They Do is Win

Ringling College of Art and Design announced Sept. 28 that it was ranked among the Top 10 Schools for 3D motion graphics, digital illustration and game development on The Rookies’ (an “annual awards and mentor platform open to young creatives,” according to its website) list of Best Creative Media & Entertainment Schools in the World 2018.

RCAD ranked No. 3 worldwide for 3D motion graphics and No. 6 among the world’s best digital illustration schools. The college also placed No. 3 in the world for game development — highest of any school in the U.S.

