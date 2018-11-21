Scene & Heard 11.22.18

Welcome aboard

The Players Centre for Performing Arts announced Nov. 14 that there’s a new person joining the theater’s team. Morgan Gerhart, who has more than nine years of experience in nonprofit fundraising, has officially been named advancement director. Gerhart’s prior positions include director of advancement for Girls Inc. of Sarasota County, director of development for Goodwill Manasota and membership services director for the Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce.

“My roots and heart are in community theatre,” Gerhart said in a release. “From the age of 4, I’ve been a part of the performing arts, benefitting from the confidence and discipline that comes from the whole theatre experience. Knowing that I can help introduce these unique formative opportunities to more families and individuals in our community through the growth of The Players Center for Performing Arts, brings an important part of my life full circle.”

Special honor

Carol Camiener is known for her collection of more than 300 works of glass art. But she’s also the leader of Southwest Florida Glass Art Alliance and was recently recognized for her extensive efforts to support emerging glass artists (she’s responsible for getting a glassblowing class at Ringling College of Art and Design). The Art Alliance for Contemporary Glass honored Camiener for her hands-on leadership the first weekend in November at the Sculpture Objects Functional Art and Design expo in Chicago.

Actors wanted

Does your heart yearn for the stage? This might be your chance — but in a school setting.

Venice Theatre is seeking four to six adult actors for Troupe in a Trunk, the community theater’s school outreach program. Interested actors are invited to audition for the spring 2019 tour, which offers free, live performances to Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte County elementary schools.

This is a way to expose students to theater and encourage them to explore their imaginations. Director Kelly Duyn will hold auditions at 1 p.m. Nov. 28 at the Venice Theatre, 140 W. Tampa Ave.