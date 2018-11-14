Scene & Heard 11.15.18

Art meets design

Artwork can be found in more storefronts than just the galleries on Palm Avenue. Teresa Larson is reorganizing the whole layout of Marianne E, a home decor store at 56 S. Palm Ave., to make room for around 17 paintings on display from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 17. The works at this open house are by Polish painter Stanislas Kostka, who lived in Sarasota in the 1990s and is known for colorful still life and floral works. All the pieces will be available for purchase. “As an art historian, to have the opportunity to meet this artist and admire his paintings — that’s like heaven to me,” Larson says.

Calling all superstars

If you’ve ever wanted to know what it’s like to take the stage during a performance at the Sarasota Opera House, this is your chance. Sarasota Opera is looking for supernumeraries, the operatic equivalent of “extras” in TV and film, for upcoming performances of “Turandot” and “Nabucco.” These nonsinging and nonspeaking extras must be men aged young adult to 65 who are no taller than 5-feet 10-inches, weigh no more than 170 to 175 pounds and who can stand (and see) for long periods in heavy costumes without glasses in both dim and bright light. If interested, email [email protected] or call 366-8450, Ext. 534.

Made it to the little screen

Local rapper Ryanito, aka Ryan Larrañaga, recently teamed up with Italian husband-and-wife classical guitar duo CARisMA to produce the song “Jurassic.” The guitarists came to Sarasota last May for “Classical Music Celebration,” a limited-engagement performance, and decided to collaborate. The music video for the resulting song was just released. “It ended up spanning three countries and fusing three genres of music,” Ryanito’s manager, Marcel Bauduin, says of the video, which was filmed in Sarasota, Bulgaria and Germany. Readers can view the video here.