Scene & Heard 10.25.18

Creative opportunity

The Florida Suncoast Watercolor Society put out an open call to artists Oct. 15 for its Open Aqueous Exhibition, which runs Nov. 17 to Dec. 8 at Englewood Art Center.

All watercolor artists residing in a county that borders Florida’s West Coast are invited to submit up to two paintings matted and framed under Plexiglas. Cost is $20 per submission for society members and $30 each for nonmembers.

Receiving is 9-11 a.m. Nov. 10 at Englewood Art Center, 350 S. McCall Road, Englewood. Those chosen are eligible for any of the six cash prizes.

On a roll

Ringling College of Art and Design recently added another three awards to its list of accolades.

Ringling students competed in the 24 Hours International Animation Challenge, a contest created by Aubry Mintz, director of the School of Art at California State University Long Beach. Pitted against 1,095 students from nine countries, the RCAD students won the top three prizes for the films “Hibaji,” “Bring the Glue” and “The Ani-mates.”

Participants had to create a 30-second film on their campus based on the importance of empathy. After the 24-hour period was up, they submitted a YouTube link of their work to be judged by industry professionals.

“The faculty in the Department of Motion Design is so proud of our students,” says Ed Cheetham, department head for Ringling College Motion Design. “The thing that impressed me the most was their sense of confidence that they could handle the challenge.”

Added bonus

The Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall announced Oct. 11 that it added a new matinee performance for Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis at 2 p.m. Nov. 17, which will precede the previously announced performance at 8 p.m. the same night.

This show features Mannheim Steamroller Christmas favorites along with selections from Davis’ “Fresh Aire” series, which blends classical music with elements of rock ’n’ roll.