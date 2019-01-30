Scene & Heard 01.31.19

Unstoppable beat

Florida Studio Theatre fans can’t get enough of “Guitar Girls.” The theater announced in a Jan. 24 release that the show has been extended for a second time and will now run through April 14. Another FST show, "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time" was also recently extended and will now run through March 29. Tickets can be purchased at floridastudiotheatre.org or at 366-9000.

Bravo, students

Sarasota’s Spotlight Theatre Productions announced that several of its students were recognized at the Jan. 18-20, 2019 Junior Theater Festival Atlanta. Out of 6,600-plus students from 133 educational musical theater groups, Vivianna Coppa received a Freddie G Award for Excellent Individual Performance by a Female, and Tay Peterson won the Freddie G All Festival Performance by a Male Award. Students Zachary Fonder and Timarus Foulks were also named Tech All-Stars and worked with professionals to help run the events. Spotlight Theatre Productions also won a Freddie G Award for Excellence in Ensemble Work.

Calling all actors and playwrights

Venice Theatre put out an open call Jan. 21 to those interested in being a volunteer performer for the company’s upcoming productions of “Race” (audition at 7 p.m. Feb. 4), “Cat On a Hot Tin Roof” (audition also at 7 p.m. Feb. 4), “Honk! A Musical Tale of the Ugly Duckling” (audition at 7 p.m. March 17-18) and its 2019 SummerStock program (audition at 1 p.m. April 20). All auditions will be held at Venice Theatre, 140 W. Tampa Ave., Venice. For more information visit venicestage.com/audition or call 484-4033.

The Players Centre for Performing Arts announced Jan. 21 that it is accepting play submissions for its 18th annual Players New Play Festival. Submissions will be accepted until April 19. They must be an unpublished play without prior production, not a musical and must be typed in 12 point font and bound with playwrights’ biographies. For all guidelines and more information, call 365-2494.

Girl power

Sarasota filmmaker Kathryn Parks, writer and producer for the short “50 Words,” was honored Jan. 15 at the Sunshine City Film Festival at the Palladium Theatre in St. Petersburg. The event, L.I.F.E. — Ladies in Film and Entertainment, recognized many of the top women in the film and entertainment industry from the Tampa Bay area.