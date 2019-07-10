SCAT welcomes public input at Transit Development Plan open houses

Sarasota County Area Transit plans to host a series of open houses this month in preparation of drafting its Transit Development Plan.

Community members may stop into these open houses at any time:

Thursday, July 11, 4-6 p.m — Morgan Family Community Center, 6207 W. Price Blvd., North Port

Thursday, July 18 4-6 p.m. — Venice Community Center, 326 S. Nokomis Ave., Venice

Tuesday, July 23, 4-6 p.m. — Bayfront Community Center, 803 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota

According to a county release, “the Sarasota County Board of County Commissioners must approve the TDP, which will then be submitted to the Florida Department of Transportation for its review.”

The state of Florida requires Sarasota County is required to produce a TDP every five years to qualify for state transit funding.

"The TDP identifies transit improvements designed to address the mobility needs of all of our residents for the next 10 years," Sarasota County Area Transit Interim Director Rob Lewis said. "It includes a review of background demographic data and analysis of the county's transit productivity trends over the last five years. We are looking for public input on transit improvements that we can make over the next decade."

Commissioners will receive the first draft of the TDP in August.