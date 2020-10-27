As the county continues to evolve its transit system, the County Commission unanimously approved a Sarasota County Transit Authority plan to eliminate fixed routes throughout much of the county.

SCAT’s plan would cut all fixed routes in North Port, Venice and Englewood, as well as unproductive routes in the city of Sarasota and on the barrier islands.

Instead, SCAT staff will create a mobility-on-demand service that will link county services with ride-share companies.

The public-private partnership would allow residents — through an app, the county’s website or by calling the county — to hail a ride share to take them to a bus stop or, when it makes more sense, their final destinations. Riders could use the method immediately or schedule a future ride.

“Being picked up at the door, what could be better than that?” Commissioner Christian Ziegler said.

The new service does not amount to free trips for everyone, though. Users would pay a little more than they do for the bus, and they could share hailed vehicles with other passengers. The ride-share service eventually will serve everyone, but initial implementation will focus on areas of the county that saw the most fixed-route cuts.

New director After serving as the interim director of SCAT since January, Jane Grogg has officially been named director, effective immediately. The position had been held in an interim capacity by both Grogg and Rob Lewis, the director of intergovernmental relations, after the resignation of Rocky Burke in 2017. Grogg has worked for the county since 2001, holding several positions within Planning and Development Services. Grogg received a bachelor’s degree in urban planning from Ball State University. In a news release, County Administrator Jonathan Lewis said Grogg’s experience and dedication to public service made her the ideal choice. “She has proven to be a collaborative, thoughtful and strategic presence while serving as the interim director and proved herself as a leader,” Lewis said. Grogg said being selected provides her with an opportunity to bring innovation to the county’s public transit system. “I’m looking forward to implementing the new services that were supported by the County Commission while building on our successes,” Grogg said. “Our goal is to continue providing the highest quality service while offering new transit choices to the community.”

County officials have long searched for a solution to the county’s public transit system, which has in the past drawn complaints about its unreliability, ineffective fixed routes and financial burden on the county.

In July 2018, commissioners voted to solicit bids from private companies interested in operating portions of SCAT. However, the county decided against privatization in 2019.

Commissioners now hope this new mobility network will provide residents with a more efficient service while increasing taxpayer value.

In previous discussions, Ehren Bingaman, a representative from county-hired consult TransPro, said the new service would allow residents to make more frequent connections with curb-to-curb service. He said the new system would create a 10% increase in customer trips with a system that is 38% less reliant on public subsidy.

TransPro consultants estimated that in fiscal year 2019, the county spent about $20.5 million on its fixed-route system, with an average cost of $100 per service hour. Because of little-used fixed routes, consultants estimated there was a $4 million cost of ineffective service.

Although the county will save approximately $4 million, Commissioner Nancy Detert said that’s not why the county is invested in the new plan.

“We’re not doing this because of budget cuts or to save money,” Detert said. “We’re in this to do a better job.”

Although the county is cutting bus lines, SCAT Director Jane Grogg said anyone who has some kind of service will continue to have it, and their commutes could be faster. SCAT’s goal is to limit wait times to 30 minutes.

Grogg said the overhaul would be managed with SCAT’s existing budget of $31.2 million, and there are no plans to lay off employees.

The county hopes to have the new system running by March or April.