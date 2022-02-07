SCAT bus tracking unavailable with shift to mobile app

Sarasota County Area Transit's BusTime website has been discontinued as the online infrastructure is improved and shifts to a mobile application. Bus tracking will be unavailable until the app has been completed, which is expected to take about two months.

BusTime, which allowed users to estimate the proximity and schedule of the bus they were waiting on, functioned through a web browser. The new mobile app could improve performance and cellphone compatibility, but bus riders could face unexpected waits as the transition takes place.

The two-month period without bus tracking is not limited to the shift of the online infrastructure. All buses will be equipped with the necessary technology so the app can function for all routes.

Bus routes, fares, maps and information can be found on SCAT's website. SCAT also offers on-demand service, which operates much like popular ride-hailing services, such as Uber and Lyft.

On-demand service can be accessed through the "On-Demand by Sarasota County" app, which is available in Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Service can also be requested by calling 300-1553.

All SCAT buses have followed a federal mask mandate that applies to all riders. Face masks, hand sanitizer and other cleaning agents are available upon boarding any bus.