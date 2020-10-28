If you're looking for a splash of spooky to go along with a clean car, Tommy's Express Tunnel is putting on a Halloween car wash event at its Sarasota location for the October season.

Starting Thursday, Oct. 29, the car wash company's Sarasota and North Port locations will have a "Tunnel of Terror" Halloween attraction where drivers will be scared by colorful, costumed masked workers looking to add some fright to your trip. Crazed clowns, ghosts, and other masked monsters will be waiting in the dark areas of the car wash, lit up by strobe lights and special effects.

The events run from 7:30 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29 to Saturday, Oct. 31.