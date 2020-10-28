 Skip to main content
Neighbors
Sarasota Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 1 day ago

Scarier than a dirty car

Share
The spooky car wash experience starts Oct. 29.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

If you're looking for a splash of spooky to go along with a clean car, Tommy's Express Tunnel is putting on a Halloween car wash event at its Sarasota location for the October season.

Starting Thursday, Oct. 29, the car wash company's Sarasota and North Port locations will have a "Tunnel of Terror" Halloween attraction where drivers will be scared by colorful, costumed masked workers looking to add some fright to your trip. Crazed clowns, ghosts, and other masked monsters will be waiting in the dark areas of the car wash, lit up by strobe lights and special effects. 

The events run  from 7:30 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29  to Saturday, Oct. 31.

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

See All Articles by Harry

Related Stories

Advertisement