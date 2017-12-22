Scam accuses residents of missing jury duty, owing money

Sarasota County citizens are reporting to authorities a scam in which a caller informs them about a warrant for their arrest over missed jury duty and seeks money to settle the case, according to a release from the Sarasota County Clerk of Courts.

The caller impersonates a law enforcement official, the release says. However, Sheriff's Office and Clerk of Court employees do not make requests of jurors for payment of fines over the telephone, and do not request personal finance information.

To know if a caller’s claims are legitimate, contact the Clerk of Court’s Jury Office at 941-861-7425.

Unless you have initiated the call, never give out your personal information over the telephone, authorities say.