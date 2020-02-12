Scallopalooza sold out

As of Feb. 12, the annual "Scallopalooza, It's Clamtastic!" event on Feb. 15 has sold out, according to a press release sent by Sarasota Bay Watch.

The event, last held in fall 2018, serves to raise money for Sarasota Bay Watch's efforts to help the bay, including releasing 1 million filter feeding clams and cleaning up marine debris.

"Selling out this event illustrates the community’s commitment to protect the bay," the organization said in a press release.

After 2018, Sarasota Bay Watch changed the time of the event to spring, when more people are in town to help attendance and fundraising. They also changed the locale, from the Sarasota Yacht Club, which has a capacity of about 200, to the larger Hyatt Regency Sarasota.

"Sarasota Bay Watch is excited to reconnect with the friends and supporters who share their enthusiasm for combating nutrient pollution and restoring clean water," the organization said in a press release.