Scallopalooza looks to aid Sarasota Bay Watch restoration efforts

Sarasota Bay Watch’s motto states that a healthy bay is everybody’s business.

So, it should come as no surprise that the organization’s annual — and only — fundraiser Scallopalooza: It’s Clamtastic! is sold out and adding would-be participants to a wait list. It’s planned for Sept. 22 at the Sarasota Yacht Club.

However, there are still ways to support Sarasota Bay Watch.

Sarasota Bay Watch Programming Director Ronda Ryan said those who can’t attend can make donations to the organization on its website, sarasotabaywatch.org.

“A lot of people feel very affected, especially by this year’s red tide. They wanted to do something, so there’s increased awareness of trying to do something,” Ryan said. “If they can’t attend this event and participate, we are definitely taking donations that will help with future distributions and the work that we do.”

At this year’s event, along with dinner, there will be a silent auction, which will include items such as restaurant certificates, snorkeling excursions and event tickets. Ryan said they are going to scale back on the presentations to allow for more socializing.

This is the third year Scallopalooza will also highlight the Sarasota Bay Watch’s clam restoration efforts. This summer, the Bay Watch embarked on a mission to release 60,000 juvenile clams and 215,000 adult clams into Sarasota Bay.

Part of those clams were set to be released Aug. 25 at the originally schedule Great Scallop Search of 2018 and Clam Jam. However, because of the red tide bloom that has been affecting the area since the end of July, it was canceled. Ryan said the hope is to still reschedule the event.

“We’re pretty much looking to the community ... to raise money to propel us into the next year of restoration,” she said. “This has been a community-supported restoration from the beginning, and so this is essentially the call to action.”

Regardless, Ryan said the Sarasota Bay Watch is having a successful year.

“All of our programs are expanding,” she said. “We have extended our geographical impact from Bradenton down to south of Venice. We have more partners than ever. We have people calling us asking to help figure out something that they can do, whether it’s a company or a group that wants to be involved.”

No matter what, Ryan said Bay Watch will continue its work as soon as red tide clears.

“We’re not pointing fingers and throwing our arms up ... we’re just rolling up our sleeves and saying, ‘Let’s go’ because we are an action-based group,” she said.

To be added to the wait list in case of cancellations for Scallopalooza, contact Ryan at [email protected]