Savor the Sounds concert series returns on Longboat Key

The waters of the Gulf of Mexico won't be the only "blues" on Longboat Key this weekend. The island's chamber of commerce will host its first Savor the Sounds concert of the year at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22 at Town Center Green, 600 Bay Isles Road.

Doug Deming and the Jewel Tones, a blues band from Detroit, will play. The band was scheduled to play at the second Savor the Sounds in March 2020. Attendees can start setting up at 4:30 p.m., but as the evening goes on, expect a chilly night with a high during the day of 62 degrees. There's about a one in four chance of rain.

There will be beer and wine available for purchase from Gold Coast Eagle Distributing, but you can also bring your own. As for dinner, attendees bring their own plates, lighting and other table decor to spruce up the night. Even people who don’t buy VIP tickets may bring their best settings for their picnic dinner, Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce President Gail Loefgren said. The vibe is that of an elegant picnic with a mish-mash of china plates, barbecue dinners and lawn chairs.

Individual tickets are $25 in advance and $35 at the concert. To purchase in advance, you can go from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday to the Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce office, 5390 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Suite 102 in The Centre Shops. Call 383-2466 for information. The next concert is planned for Feb. 19 with Kettle of Fish.