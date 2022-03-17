Savor the Sounds concert series coming to an end on Longboat Key

If you’ve missed out on the previous two Town Center Green concerts, March 19 is your last chance to Savor the Sounds. The Chamber of Commerce will host the final concert of the season on March 19.

Gates open at 4:30 p.m., and the concert kicks off at 5:30. Like previous concerts, attendees bring their own picnic dinner and table decor if they’re seated at a VIP table.

This month’s performer will be Shantel Norman and the Shantel Norman Group, whose namesake is a soulful singer with R&B influences. Norman is inspired by the likes of Mary J. Blige and Amy Winehouse and plays music that makes it easy to get up and dance.

Expect a partly cloudy and warm evening, with a high of 76 degrees and a low of 67. It might be windy, so be prepared to batten down the hatches of the picnic if a breeze picks up.

Individual tickets are $25 in advance and $35 at the concert. To purchase in advance, you can go from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday to the Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce office, 5390 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Suite 102 in The Centre Shops. Call 383-2466 for information.