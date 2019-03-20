Save the date . . . to eat!

The Kiwanis Club of Longboat Key is warming up for its annual Pancake and Sausage Breakfast. This year’s breakfast is from 7:30 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 30. The breakfast benefits the club’s scholarship fund, which awards scholarships to local students. The cost for breakfast is $10, and raffle tickets are also $10. This year’s raffle prize is a four-course dinner for 10 at The Lazy Lobster with wine and spirits included. The raffle winner does not have to be present, and tickets can be bought at The Lazy Lobster and SunTrust Bank on Longboat Key. Additionally, there will be a 50/50 raffle.