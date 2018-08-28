 Skip to main content
Your Town
Longboat Key Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018 10 hours ago

Save seabirds

Share
Save Our Seabirds is in need of towels, blankets, heating pads, puppy training pads and money to order worms and brine shrimp for the birds as they recover.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

On Monday morning, Save Our Seabirds received around 40 calls regarding sick shorebirds. Since the red tide bloom started affecting the area, the nonprofit hadn’t received many calls about sick birds, but now the center is getting an influx, and it needs help. CEO David Pilston asked for volunteers to walk the beaches to look for more birds. But in addition to that, Save Our Seabirds needs towels, blankets, heating pads, puppy training pads and money to order worms and brine shrimp for the birds as they recover. Anyone willing to donate can bring supplies to Save Our Seabirds at 1708 Ken Thompson Parkway or make a donation through the organization’s Facebook page.

 

 

+Turtle Tracks

Aug. 19-25

                       2018       2017

Nests                 1             0

False Crawls     1             1

 

Total as of Aug. 25

                        2018        2017

Nests                 993        1285

False Crawls  1003        1168

 

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

See All Articles by Katie

Related Stories

Advertisement