Save seabirds

On Monday morning, Save Our Seabirds received around 40 calls regarding sick shorebirds. Since the red tide bloom started affecting the area, the nonprofit hadn’t received many calls about sick birds, but now the center is getting an influx, and it needs help. CEO David Pilston asked for volunteers to walk the beaches to look for more birds. But in addition to that, Save Our Seabirds needs towels, blankets, heating pads, puppy training pads and money to order worms and brine shrimp for the birds as they recover. Anyone willing to donate can bring supplies to Save Our Seabirds at 1708 Ken Thompson Parkway or make a donation through the organization’s Facebook page.

+Turtle Tracks

Aug. 19-25

2018 2017

Nests 1 0

False Crawls 1 1

Total as of Aug. 25

2018 2017

Nests 993 1285

False Crawls 1003 1168