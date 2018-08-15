Save Our Seabirds volunteers take flight

In 2002, Nancy Curtis visited the Pelican Man’s Bird Sanctuary for the first time.

Curtis was impressed with the mission and especially intrigued by a talking crow named Angie who kept saying “no fair.”

“It was so relevant because it wasn’t fair,” Curtis said. “She had a story as to why she was there, as so many of our birds do.”

In 2004, Curtis began volunteering at the sanctuary, and when it closed in 2006, she continued volunteering when it reopened as Save Our Seabirds. Throughout her time there, she has served on the board, worked as a docent, chaired three fundraising galas and worked in the baby bird room, which is her favorite.

Working in the baby bird room involves preparing and serving the food, which is scrambled eggs, cut up grapes and chopped mealworms. She also keeps track of feeding schedules, cleans cages and makes sure the birds are comfortable.

“I think there’s something satisfying seeing these little helpless birds open their beaks. Of course, they are looking for their mothers, so we do the best we can feeding them worms, which they all love,” Curtis said. “Then, coming back the next week and seeing their growth. There’s a lot of progress in even one week, and then gradually seeing them become more independent to eat on their own.”

Curtis is one of many Longboat Key residents who dedicate part of their free time to volunteering at Save Our Seabirds, the local organization that works to rescue, rehabilitate and release seabirds while educating the public.

“Most of the birds we take care of are, it seems, have been injured by people in the sense. They got hit by golf balls, fishing lines and cars. The work they do is really important at a lot of different levels,” said Jon Berg, a board member.

Last year, Berg joined the Save Our Seabirds board after donating to the organization for some time. Berg’s principle duties are to focus on fundraising and finances. In addition, he also takes donors on tours to show them what Save Our Seabirds is all about.

“I think my favorite part is just the people,” he said. “There’s a privilege to be involved with the people ... the dedication that they have. It goes without saying that the birds are what it’s all about.”

Deb King, like Curtis, began volunteering at the Pelican Man’s Bird Sanctuary and has been with Save Our Seabirds since the beginning.

Today, King volunteers as a rescuer. Once a week she is on-site at the bird sanctuary and responds to rescue calls. Sometimes she can respond to four or five calls a day. Other times, there are no calls.

She knows that in season, it can take hours to even get to a bird needing rescue because of traffic. And, more people mean more restlessness for the birds.

“The more the birds have contact with people, the worse it gets for the birds,” she said.

Jon Berg and Lisa Giusti are just two of many Longboat Key residents who volunteer at Save Our Seabirds.

King is a retired nurse, so she was used to caring for patients, she said. Once she retired, she thought she needed to try something different. The Pelican Man’s Bird Sanctuary seemed like a good fit to use her nursing skills.

“I just love it,” she said. “I really love it. It’s so important, and the birds get such a raw deal when it comes to humans.”

Lisa Giusti, another board member, helps CEO David Pilston formulate an annual development plan, which serves as a road map for that year’s fundraising activities. Giusti works to build relationships with donors to keep them in the loop.

Giusti said birds are a barometer of health of the local environment, so she feels what Save Our Seabirds does is helping keep the area special. Giusti knows that in a philanthropic community, such as Sarasota, there are a lot of worthwhile nonprofits that can be affected by the cumulative effect of multiple small donations.

“Even $50 really makes a difference because everyone wants to feel like they’re doing something that matters,” she said.

While some people might feel awkward reaching out to others for donations, Giusti knows it’s an important part of keep a nonprofit operational.

“What’s the worst that can happen? They say no,” she said.

Giusti began volunteering with Save Our Seabirds a little more than two years ago, after reaching out to various organizations. With options of a more flexible schedule and seeing photos of the 2015 Sunset Soiree, Save Our Seabirds seemed like a good fit.

“I feel totally at home, and I feel it gives to me more than I do for it because it makes me feel so happy. I go see those birds in the cages and Gabby, who sings ‘Happy Birthday,’” Giusti said. “Where everything feels so darn screwed up, there’s a piece at Save Our Seabirds that makes you smile.”

Lisa Surella began volunteering at Save Our Seabirds after a visit there with her son. Photo courtesy of Lisa Surella

In January, Lisa Surella moved to Longboat Key.

She and her son visited Save Our Seabirds and were struck with one particular story of a bird whose mandible was cut off by a fisherman and could no longer live in the wild.

“When we left, my son said to me of all the things, ‘That story bothered me because that’s the moment that person was no longer a human being,’” Surella said.

That conversation became the motivation for Surella to ask herself what she can do to make a difference.

Now, four months into volunteering at Save Our Seabirds, Surella is trying out various aspects of volunteering.

Whether it’s folding laundry for the avian hospital, running errands, designing T-shirts, working in the baby bird room or helping with fundraising, Surella, who works in retail, has a larger appreciation for the work done by the staff.

“Sometimes I think about it, and it moves me and helps me get away from the day-to-day,” she said. “I love retail, but I’m selling clothes. These guys are doing something to perpetuate an amazing difference for all species of birds that live in Florida, and their work is probably unsung to a large degree, which is a little bit sad.”