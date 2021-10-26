Save Our Seabirds get birds into Halloween spirit

Some of the birds of Save Our Seabirds got to participate in a happy harvest during the week of Oct. 17 when they were given pumpkins at which to peck.

Visitors and members made sure the permanent residents of Save Our Seabirds didn't get left out of the Halloween season and donated pumpkins and other gourds to the non-releasable birds of the sanctuary. Birds such as the bare-eyed cockatoo and the black vultures pecked at pumpkins for snacks and enrichment until the squash was just that — squashed to a mash of pulp and seeds.

Throughout Halloween week, Save Our Seabirds is giving spooky bird talks, including one at 11 a.m. on Oct. 28 about vultures, one at 2 p.m. on Oct. 28 about crows and one at 11 a.m. on Oct. 30 about screech-owls. Visit in costume on Oct. 31 and get a treat, too.