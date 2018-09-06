Saul Putterman

1924-2018

Saul Putterman, age 94, of Sarasota, FL formerly of Selinsgrove, PA passed away on August 29, 2018. Saul was born February 29, 1924 in Brooklyn, NY. He proudly served in the US Army as an Intelligence Officer during WWII.

Saul was a well known, successful and respected shoe manufacturer for women's and children's shoes, with factories in Milton, PA and San Lorenzo, Puerto Rico.

He served on many charitable boards, including Evangelical Hospital in Lewisburg, PA and as a trustee and key member of the finance committee of Susquehanna University in Selinsgrove, PA.

Saul is survived by his beloved wife of 72 years, Florence Putterman, a renowned artist; sons, Lawrence (Roberta) Putterman of Winfield, PA and Nantucket, MA and Joel Putterman (Dolores Byrd) of Atlanta, GA; grandchildren, Jonathan and Julie Putterman and great grandchildren, Taylor and Braydon Putterman. A Graveside service took place Tuesday, September 4, 2018 at 11:30 am at Palms Memorial Park; 170 Honore Ave, Sarasota, FL 34232.

DONATIONS:

Memorial contributions may be made to The Florence and Saul Putterman Fund for the Visual Arts at Susquehanna University; 514 University Ave., Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania 17870.