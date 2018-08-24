Saturday is final day for in-person early voting

Voters intending to cast in-person ballots before Tuesday’s formal election day have until 4:30 p.m. Saturday to do so.

By the end of the day Thursday, 48,707 early votes have been cast, adding up to a turnout rate of 15.52%. Of those, 39,097 were mail-in ballots and 9,620 were cast in person at one of three sites in Sarasota County.

Early in-person voting has been open since last Saturday.

In Sarasota County, primaries will be contested for County Commission and School Board seats and a Circuit Court judgeship. Voters will also select nominees to run in November’s general election for governor and other statewide offices. State House, U.S. House and U.S. Senate primaries are also on the line.

The deadline has now passed for requesting a mail-in ballot, but officials report more than 30,000 mail ballots are still outstanding. They will be counted if returned, either by mail or by hand, before polls close on Tuesday.

Early voting sites are as follows:

Sarasota County Terrace Building, 2001 Adams Lane, Sarasota, 34237

R.L. Anderson Administration Building, 4000 Tamiami Trail S., Venice 34293

Biscayne Plaza, 13640 Tamiami Trail, North Port 34287

North Sarasota Library in Newtown, 2801 Newtown Boulevard, Sarasota

Westfield Sarasota Square Mall

For information, contact the supervisor of elections office at 941-861-8618 or visit SarasotaVotes.com.