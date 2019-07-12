Sarasota's health department named Large Local Health Department of the Year

On July 10, the National Association of County and City Health Officials officially recognized The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota as a 2019 Large Local Health Department of the Year.

This year, the NACCHO announced the award theme as "Improving Public and Private Partnerships."

Sarasota County Health and Human Services is a cross-sectoral collaboration between the Florida Department of Health in Sarasota and Sarasota County Government.

"This collaboration is of the greatest importance for our county. The services provided by [the] department of health improves the lives of everyone in our community, regardless of age," Sarasota County Administrator Jonathon Lewis said. "This is yet another reason that Sarasota County is one of the best places to live."

Applications for the award were judged based on a health department’s size, according to a release by the Florida Department of Health. Departments also were scored based on “innovation and creativity, implementation, impact in the community and public health, and engagement of community and diverse partners.”

In recognition of Sarasota’s community collaborations, NACCHO emphasized the presence and impact of such programs asThe Behavioral Health Stakeholders Consortium, Age-Friendly Sarasota and First 1,000 Days Sarasota County.

"Whether leading, facilitating, guiding, or supporting, Sarasota County Health and Human Services remains deeply committed to our shared community goals,” said Chuck Henry, director for Sarasota County Health and Human Services. “We are privileged to serve a community that works hard to build strong alliances to improve the health outcomes of all residents and visitors.”