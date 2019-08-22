Sarasota Young Professionals Group to host 4th annual summit

Looking expand your knowledge on how to grow personally, professionally and as a leader in the Sarasota community?

The Sarasota Young Professionals Group will hold its fourth annual YP Summit- Refresh from 8 a.m.-noon on Friday at the Embassy Suites Sarasota, 202 North Tamiami Trail.

The morning will open with breakfast and a keynote address from AJ Lee from Game On Nation on learning to manage your time more efficiently to improve work and life balance. After Lee's address, the 2019 Young Professional of the Year award will be announced.

Finalists are: Kate Honea, principal dancer and assistant ballet mistress at the Sarasota Ballet; Angelica Hull, youth and family program manager at The Ringling; and Jenny Townsend, president and owner of the Music Compound.

The conference will feature three breakout sessions that will look at how to renew personal and professional connections, how to brand yourself on social media and how to live sustainably, among other topics.

A full schedule of the day and registration for the summit can be done on The Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce website. Tickets are $60 for Young Professional Group and Chamber members, or $70 for others.