Sarasota YMCA starts up new donor recognition program

2018 Going for the Gold Co-Chairs Lea and James Buchanan

Crowning the champions

The Sarasota YMCA and its board has decided to forego its annual Kentucky Derby event, Going for the Gold. Instead, the nonprofit formed a new donor recognition program, Circle of Champions. Because of this new program, the Sarasota YMCA will be focused on promotion of the new program with a singular fundraising effort.

The former Going for the Gold sponsorship party will become the new Circle of Champions recognition reception. The event will take place in April at the home of Stanley Kane.

To be part of the Circle of Champions, a minimum donation of $1,000 is needed. More information can be found on the Sarasota YMCA’s website.

Baby, they're not clowning around

Jennifer Mitchell celebrated her fourth child Jan. 5 at her parents’ home in Venice.

Jennifer Mitchell's baby shower was hosted at her parent's home in Venice. Photo by Cliff Roles.

The event was hosted by her daughter, Emma Clarke, mother Pauline Mitchell, mother-in-law Carla Clarke and friend Natalie Young. Guests had fun with their gift giving, and one creative friend even decorated a diaper cake in circus theme. Friends, family and Jennifer’s fellow circus crew were in attendance, including Ashley Guters, Donna Koffman and Dolly Jacobs-Reis.

Jennifer and her husband, Ryan Clarke, already have two boys and one girl — Emma, who is still outnumbered. Their newest addition is expected to arrive in February.

Getting the job done

Several Junior League of Sarasota members were busy Jan. 12 doing an exterior refresh.

The JLS members at the Love and Laugh Fun Care Center. Submitted photo.

Each year, JLS completes seven Done in a Day projects. The projects are submitted by area organizations and then chosen by JLS.

The Early Learning Coalition submitted Love and Laugh Fun Care Center to ask for help with an exterior refresh of the building, keeping the 20 JLS women busy for the morning. The project included pressure washing, primer and paint, new hand-lettered and illustrated signage, raking leaves, assembling new playground equipment and more.

The building now has a sign welcoming guests to the center, as well as a new color scheme of gray, white, purple and yellow. JLS provided $1,000 worth of supplies needed to complete the project.

Tidbits:

Adding more for four ... Matt and Diana Buchanan just announced they are welcoming their fourth child to the family. Their new addition is due in April. Getting ahead of aging ... The fifth annual Women’s Empowerment Forum took place Jan. 11 on the New College of Florida campus. The forum covered topics surrounding financial, health and self confidence. One of the breakout sessions featured Beth Bobb and Sue McCann, who went over ways to age beautifully and naturally. Their tips for aging included skin hydration, using a medical daily skin care routine, sunscreen use and avoiding the sun, staying away from smoking and drinking, getting daily exercise, maintaining a healthy diet and getting enough sleep.